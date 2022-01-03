DAR.jpg

The William McIntosh chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Chapter House located at 222 S. Mulberry St. in Jackson.

The program will consist of a presentation by Betty Brown Harrah on "DAR Schools." All members, associates, prospective members, and guests are invited.

The NSDAR is open to any woman 18 years old or older who can prove descent from ancestors who fought or provided service during the American Revolution. Our chapter house is large enough to allow for social distancing; please wear your mask.

Recommended for you

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos