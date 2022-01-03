The William McIntosh chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Chapter House located at 222 S. Mulberry St. in Jackson.
The program will consist of a presentation by Betty Brown Harrah on "DAR Schools." All members, associates, prospective members, and guests are invited.
The NSDAR is open to any woman 18 years old or older who can prove descent from ancestors who fought or provided service during the American Revolution. Our chapter house is large enough to allow for social distancing; please wear your mask.
