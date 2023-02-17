JACKSON — Four Butts County students were named local winners in the Daughters of the American Revolution’s yearly American history essay contest.
The following students won for their respective grade levels: Lila Ingram, a fifth-grader at Daughtry Elementary School; Samantha Yater, a sixth-grade student at Henderson Middle School; J.B.Smith, a seventh-grade home-schooled student; and Kelsea Abercrombie, an eighth-grader at Henderson Middle School.
Ingram also is the Southwest DAR district winner. This year’s essay theme was “Delegate to Second Continential Congress.” The students had to select a person who attended the congress or, as in Igram’s case, could write the essay in first person.
“To win for the district is a huge honor,” said Sue Oglesby with the local William McIntosh Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. “I thought this was a very difficult topic, but I was very pleased with the students’ work.”
Eleven students presented essays for the 2022-23 contest. Oglesby presented the students with certificates, the DAR Excellence in History medals and a monetary gift from the local chapter at the Feb. 14 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education.
For more information on the local DAR chapter, contact Sue Oglesby at 678-752-9056.
