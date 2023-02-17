DARwinners.png

Shown here are Sue Oglesby of the William McIntosh Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Butts County School Superintendent Brent Lowe with the 2022-23 DAR essay contest winners. Pictured left to right are Oglesby, Lila Ingram, Samantha Yater, Kelsea Abercrombie and Lowe. Not pictured but also a contest winner was J.B.Smith.

 Photo by Sharon Dowdy Cruse

JACKSON — Four Butts County students were named local winners in the Daughters of the American Revolution’s yearly American history essay contest.

The following students won for their respective grade levels: Lila Ingram, a fifth-grader at Daughtry Elementary School; Samantha Yater, a sixth-grade student at Henderson Middle School; J.B.Smith, a seventh-grade home-schooled student; and Kelsea Abercrombie, an eighth-grader at Henderson Middle School.

