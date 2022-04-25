Danny Smith, a 1994 graduate of Jackson High School, military veteran, and business owner, is running for the District 5 seat on the Butts County Board of Education.
Smith graduated as Valedictorian from Jackson High School in 1994, the US Air Force Academy in 1998, and served 10 years as a combat pilot, then served Georgia in the Air Force Reserves for 10 years before retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Smith completed his Masters of Business Administration in 2005, and an 18-month Professional Certificate in Strategic Management from Harvard Extension School in 2019. For the past 13 years, he has served as COO at a local company with 250 employees in over 20 states.
Smith said with his educational, leadership and business background, he feels he has the qualifications to truly make an impact on the Board of Education.
“Our schools are suffering and rank in the lower 16% of the state in many areas,” said Smith. “Our most recent grade from the state of Georgia is a ‘D.’ We must do better for our students, our teachers, and our faculty. Our students are critical to our community and our future success depends on them... we can’t continue to fail them.
“Change is needed immediately on our Board of Education. Please vote Danny Smith in District 5.”
