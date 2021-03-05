Re-Enlistment.jpg

U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Thurman (right) of Jackson had the honor re-enlisting Petty Officer Third Class Dante Miner (left) on Jan. 5 for three more years in the United States Navy. Both are stationed at the U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, on the Hellenic (Greek) Air Force Base on the island of Crete in Greece. Thurman has been in the Navy for 17 years and the son of Martha Henderson and James Thurman.

