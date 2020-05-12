The Jackson Butts County Library remains closed to the public due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. However, curbside pickup became available Monday, May 11 for items placed on hold through the PINES mobile app. The public may also call the library
at 770-775-7524 and a staff member will be glad to assist you.
Holds may be placed for items at the Jackson County Library or any Flint River Regional Library System library. You will need an active library card and a pin if using the app. Items will be quarantined for a period of time, and items showing available or re-shelving status may not be available immediately.
Pickup and drop off will be at the main entrance of the library Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
