As part of the project to resurface 13 miles of Interstate 75 in Henry, Butts and Spalding counties, crews will be striping the newly-paved northbound and southbound lanes from the Ga. Highway 155 interchange (exit 216) in Henry County to the Ga. 36 (exit 201) interchange in Butts County in overnight shifts starting tonight, Nov. 18.
The shifts will run — weather permitting — from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly until this part of the project is complete, which should be by Saturday morning, Nov. 23, at 6 a.m., Department of Transportation officials said.
The crews will travel up and down the lanes as the striping progresses, the DOT said. A rolling lane closure will be in effect around the work zone as it moves along the interstate.
Drivers should be aware that the lane closure could be in either the southbound or northbound lanes, and they should moderate their speeds in the area and watch for signage and equipment alerting them to the possibility of the crew working ahead of them.
All motorists should drive through the work zone carefully, paying special attention to the workers and their equipment.