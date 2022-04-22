While we have encountered a delay in moving forward with the project, plans are still underway to create The Park on Oak (Street) at First Street (across from Jackson Presbyterian Church) and our Creative Placemaking committee is still excited about this opportunity to bring something special to this corner of our community.
Before we can begin the next steps, we needed to get the trees on the property inspected by an arborist to determine the quality of those trees before we begin the project. There is a Bradford pear tree that needs to be removed because this tree is considered an undesirable, invasive species, and there are several pecan trees that are in decaying condition that would make them hazardous to the park. Therefore, the trees will need to be removed before construction can begin. Rest assured, our plans are to plant some new trees once the park is completed.
The Georgia Cities Foundation facilitates the Georgia Economic Placemaking Collaborative, which is a two-year place-based economic development program that provides participating communities with education, facilitation, technical assistance, networking, peer learning, and incentives to help identify their community assets and develop a locally based placemaking strategy.
Members of Creative Placemaking Team Jackson are Mayor Carlos Duffey, Tim Broyles, Zach Sowell, John Parish, Byrd Garland, David Akins, Brittany Brown, Melinda McLarnon, Lisa Durden, and Teri Galardi.
0Butts County is the Georgia’s Outdoor Capital, and The Park on Oak will be another marketing tool to attract visitors and support economic development in the City of Jackson and Butts County.
