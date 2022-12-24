Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 above zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia and/or frostbite if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lows in the teens are expected Sunday morning. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated with west to northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&