JACKSON — The Butts County Board of Education honored three longtime board members at their last official board meeting held Tuesday, Dec. 13. Bobby Craven, Mamie Crawford and Millard Daniel roll off the board this month.
Butts County School System Superintendent Brent Lowe commended them for their service.
“They made their decisions based on the children,” he said. Speaking to the board members, Lowe said, “I know the phone calls you have gotten. I know the sleep you have lost. And, I know your hearts.”
Craven represented District 1 on the board for 12 years.
“What a privilege and a pleasure it has been to serve on the board,” he said. “We have more to accomplish but we have come a long way. It’s been such an honor and I’ve enjoyed every minute.”
Crawford, who represented District 2, completes her second term on the board this month.
A Butts County native and 1968 graduate of Henderson High School, Crawford spent 40 years teaching at Henderson Middle School in the Butts County School System before retiring in 2013. She won her first term in office in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.
A fifth generation educator, Crawford said she saw her position on the board as a way to continuing contributing. “We should never stop learning,” she said. “Our kids are important and they are taking this world in a direction we never imagined we’d go.”
The current chairman, Daniel has lived in Butts County for 52 years and has represented District 5 since 2011. He previously served on the Board of Education from 1992-96. He taught Butts County students for 40 years through the Georgia 4-H program administered by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension.