Railroad Crossing Closure.jpg

On Monday morning, Jan. 24, Norfolk Southern Railroad will need to begin repairs on railroad crossing DOT#718448H near 787 Covington St. (Ga. Hwy. 36) in Jackson. In order to keep everyone safe, they will need to close Ga. Hwy. 36 for up to three days, depending upon how quickly they can complete the needed repairs.

The ground crews will have the proper closure barricades and set detours signs to assist traffic safely around the crossing.

Currently the proposed detour route is:

• Highway 36 E to Stark Road

• Stark road to Sherrill Ave

• Sherrill Ave to Mitchell St

• Mitchell St to Alabama Blvd

• Alabama Blvd to E 3rd St

• E 3rd St to Highway 36 E

