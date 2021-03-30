Any Georgian age 16 and over can now get the COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Brian Kemp announced on Mar. 23 that he was opening the vaccine to all ages 16 and over as of Mar. 25 due to the increasing number of vaccines now available in the state.
In a press conference on Mar. 23, Kemp said his goal had been to open eligibility to all adults by the first part of April and is happy to be able to open it earlier.
“I just want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine,” Kemp said. “This is our ticket back to normal.”
He added that in some parts of the state, people remain hesitant about taking the vaccine.
“That is concerning,” Kemp said. “People should not be hesitant. This is a medical miracle. It’s safe; it’s effective.”
Georgians can pre-register for a vaccine appointment at myvaccinegeorgia.com even if they do not yet qualify under the governor’s eligibility criteria. They will be notified once they qualify and scheduled for an appointment.
Butts County residents can also make an appointment by calling the Region IV District office at 762-888-8180. When vaccines are available, the normal operation hours of the appointment call center are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The call center does not operate when all appointments are booked for the available vaccine.
The Mar. 29 report from the Department of Public Health shows Georgia now has had 850,413 confirmed cases and 16,523 deaths since the pandemic began.
After several week of dwindling numbers, Butts County had an sharp increase of 53 cases in the last week to 2,104 cases. The county’s number of deaths increased by 1 to 72.
A new “Vaccine Roadmap” being updated daily by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is currently not available due to data problems.
As of 3 p.m. on Mar. 29, in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 36,658 confirmed cases, an increase of 391 cases from last week. Henry County had the largest increase with 208 new cases. Newton County had 62 cases, Butts had 53 cases, Spalding County had 45, and Monroe had 9 cases. Lamar County had 8 cases, Jasper had 6 cases, and Jones reported no new cases.
There have been a total of 889 deaths in the eight-county area as of Mar. 29, an increase of 20 deaths from last week. Newton led with 7 deaths, Henry and Spalding had 4 deaths each, Jones had 2 deaths, Butts, Lamar and Monroe all had 1 each, and Jasper had no deaths last week.
♦ Henry: 18,221 confirmed, 270 deaths
♦ Newton: 7,165 confirmed, 203 deaths
♦ Spalding: 3,843 confirmed, 146 deaths
♦ Butts: 2,104 confirmed, 72 deaths
♦ Monroe: 1,828 confirmed, 85 deaths
♦ Jones: 1,546 confirmed, 52 deaths
♦ Lamar: 1,289 confirmed, 43 deaths
♦ Jasper: 662 confirmed, 18 deaths
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
