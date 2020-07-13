Southside Medical Center is conducting COVID-19 drive-through testing Wednesday through Friday, July 15-17 , at its Butts County Medical Center location at 176 Lyons Street in Jackson. Testing will be done each day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Southside is asking those who have access to a computer to register ahead of time at www.southsidemedical.net. When you go on the website, click on COVID-19 test and fill out a short form with your name, address, phone number, and insurance information.
Those who do not have access to a computer can still be tested, with Southside Medical personnel taking your information when you arrive.
If you do not have insurance, there is no charge. If you do have insurance, Southside requests that you bring your insurance card. You will not be charged a co-pay, but Southside will bill your insurance company for the test.
Participants do not have to leave their vehicles, and should receive the results of their tests back within 3-5 days.
For more information, call Southside Medical at 770-504-5566.
