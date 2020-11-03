Governor Brian Kemp has extended existing COVID-19 restrictions through Dec. 9. The executive order extends guidelines for restaurants, bars and other businesses to remain open, with certain limitations. Rules for long-term care facilities remain in place as does the current ban on gatherings of more than 50 people. Kemp’s order had been set to expire Nov. 9.
Statewide as of Nov. 2, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported that the state had a total of 362,921 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. The number of cases have been steadily increasing over the past few weeks after remaining low during the last of September and first of October. Deaths in the state now stand at 7,999.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Butts County have reached 751 cases since the start of the pandemic. Butts County’s death total remains at 44.
A total of 40 of those deaths have come from patients confined in Westbury Medical Care and Rehab, Autumn Village 2, and the state prison. Westbury has not had a death from COVID-19 since June 8. Their total remains steady at 34. Two deaths were recorded in August at Autumn Village 2 on McDonough Road in Jackson. The Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson had four inmates die of COVID-19, but none since May 23.
As of 3 p.m. on Nov. 2, in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 13,865 confirmed cases. There have been a total of 413 deaths in the eight-county area as of Nov. 2.
♦ Henry: 6,425 confirmed, 114 deaths
♦ Newton: 2,938 confirmed, 96 deaths
♦ Spalding: 1,634 confirmed, 63 deaths
♦ Monroe: 776 confirmed, 55 deaths
♦ Butts: 751 confirmed, 44 deaths
♦ Jones: 657 confirmed, 17 deaths
♦ Lamar: 435 confirmed, 20 deaths
♦ Jasper: 249 confirmed, 4 deaths
COVID-19 testing sites
Locally, the Butts County Medical Center, 176 Lyons Street, is offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is done on a first come, first served basis.
The Butts County Health Department, 463 Ernest Biles Drive, is also offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Pre-registration is strongly advised. Please visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to make an appointment.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
