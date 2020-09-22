By an executive order, Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the current COVID-19 restrictions through Wednesday, Sept. 30, but will allow long-term care facilities to have in-person visitation in accordance with strict Department of Public Health (DPH) guidelines.
Long-term care facilities such as Westbury Medical Care and Rehab in Jackson have been closed to in-person visitation since April. Visitation will now be allowed if the facilities follow the DPH adminstrative order “Long-Term Care Facilities Reopening Guidance.”
There are no changes to the mandatory restrictions in place for the operation of businesses, including food establishments, bars, bowling alleys, salons, barber shops, cosmetologists, live performance and event venues, childcare facilities, etc. The local option for requiring face coverings, subject to specific criteria, also still remains in place. Shelter in place provisions remain in place for the medically fragile. The order also still extends the large gathering ban of 50 or more people unless social distancing is maintained.
Statewide as of Sept. 21, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported that the state had a total of 307,339 confirmed cases. Deaths in the state increased by 251, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 6,604.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Butts County increased by 21 from last week, giving the county a total of 630 cases. There was one additional death last week, bringing Butts County’s total to 42.
Westbury Medical Care and Rehab has not had a death from COVID-19 for the last 13 weeks. Their total remains steady at 34. A total of 123 residents tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, and 84 have recovered from the virus.
Two deaths have been recorded at Autumn Village 2 on McDonough Road in Jackson, with three other patients testing positive and in isolation.
As of 3 p.m. on Sept. 21, in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 11,204 confirmed cases, and 353 deaths:
♦ Henry: 4,994 confirmed, 98 deaths
♦ Newton: 2,535 confirmed, 80 deaths
♦ Spalding: 1,289 confirmed, 56 deaths
♦ Monroe: 660 confirmed, 48 deaths
♦ Butts: 630 confirmed, 42 deaths
♦ Jones: 532 confirmed, 8 deaths
♦ Lamar: 351 confirmed, 17 deaths
♦ Jasper: 210 confirmed, 4 deaths
COVID-19 testing sites
Locally, the Butts County Medical Center, 176 Lyons Street, is offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is done on a first come, first served basis.
The Butts County Health Department, 463 Ernest Biles Drive, is also offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Pre-registration is strongly advised. Please visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to make an appointment.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
