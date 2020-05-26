After three weeks of remaining at 16 and 17 deaths due to COVID-19, Butts County jumped to 21 deaths in the 1 p.m. report on May 26 released by the Department of Public Health (DPH). It is not known if the additional deaths are from Westbury Medical Care and Rehab, the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison (GDCP), or individual citizens. Westbury residents and GDCP inmates are included in DPH reporting.
In the May 26 DPH report, Butts County had a total of 214 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the reports began in April, 21 deaths, and 24 hospitalizations.
Sixteen of the fatalities reported by DPH have been age 70 or older, three were in their 60’s, and the two youngest, both males, were 54 and 44. Eleven of the deceased have been female and 10 male.
The Department of Community Health (DCH), which is tracking the effects of the virus in nursing homes and assisted care facilities, has in its May 22 report that Westbury has 122 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, 31 deaths, which is up two from last week, and 36 staff who have tested positive. The DCH did not update its report on May 25 since it was a holiday, and had not updated its report before the JPA deadline Tuesday.
The Department of Corrections (DOC) report on May 23 shows 4 deaths of inmates by COVID-19 at the GDCP, with 48 inmates testing positive and 20 staff testing positive.
The difference in the reports is because DPH waits to add deaths until they have been confirmed as COVID-19 related.
In Georgia, as of 1 p.m. on May 26, there have been a total of 514,945 tests completed, with 43,586 confirmed cases, 7,511 hospitalizations, 1,696 patients in intensive care, and 1,853 deaths.
In the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 1,674 confirmed cases, 78 deaths, and 252 hospitalizations as of 1 p.m on May 26. Here are the counts:
♦ Henry: 652 confirmed, 20 deaths, 89 hospitalizations
♦ Newton: 311 confirm♦ ed, 10 deaths, 59 hospitalizations
♦ Spalding: 259 confirmed, 17 deaths, 44 hospitalizations
♦ Butts: 214 confirmed, 21 deaths, 24 hospitalizations
♦ Monroe: 118 confirmed, 8 deaths, 18 hospitalizations
♦ Lamar: 55 confirmed, 1 death, 10 hospitalizations
♦ Jones: 34 confirmed, 0 deaths, 4 hospitalizations
♦ Jasper: 31 confirmed, ♦ 1 deaths, 4 hospitalizations
A total of 66 active testing sites are now up and running around Georgia. The closest testing sites to Butts County are:
♦ Heritage Senior Center, 1050 Florence McGarity Blvd., McDonough, Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
To receive a test at this facility, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral: District 4 LaGrange Health District: 1, 800-847-4262
Jasper County Health Department, 825 Eatonton St., Monticello, Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Satur♦ day 9 a.m.-12 p.m
♦ Jones County Health Department, 114 Forest St., Gray, Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
♦ Macon-Bibb County Health Department, 171 Emery Highway, Macon, Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral: District 5-2 North Central Health District (Macon): 1, 844-987-0099. You will receive a referral for the site of your choice.
