Since the pandemic began in March, Butts County has had a total of 32 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). In its latest report on June 15, DPH raised the number of deaths in Butts from 25 to 32 over the last report on June 9.
Westbury Medical Care and Rehab saw its number of deaths remain at 34 in the latest report of the Department of Community Health (DCH).
The Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson has remained at 4 inmate deaths since May 23.
The difference in deaths reported by DPH and DCM is because DPH waits to add deaths until they have been confirmed as COVID-19 related, which often takes several weeks, while DCM reports all deaths immediately.
According to Hayla Folden, Public Information Office for DPH District IV, the total number of deaths include “seven people who were county residents and not affiliated with a long term care facility or state prison.”
Georgia saw a spike in one-day confirmed cases on June 8, with 977 cases reported. That number dropped to 11 cases reported a week later on June 15. As of the latest DPH report, there have been 58,414 confirmed cases in the state, with 9,322 hospitalizations, and 2,494 deaths.
Last week Gov. Brian Kemp lifted many of the health restrictions the state has been under. Residents 65 or older no longer have to shelter in place unless they live in a long-term care facility such as a nursing home or have an underlying health condition. Residents of long-term care facilities are still locked down and visitors are still banned.
Other changes include:
♦ Gatherings of 50 people are now allowed if people are at least six feet apart.
♦ There is no longer a maximum of people who can dine together in restaurants as one party.
♦ Restaurant workers now only need to wear face coverings when interactive with customers.
♦ Bars can now hold up to 50 people or 35 percent of their capacity, whichever is greater.
♦ Salad bars and buffets can resume with cafeteria style service where a restaurant worker serves customers.
♦ Overnight summer camps can resume only if campers and workers have tested negative for COVID-19 within the last 12 days.
♦ Conventions can resume if they meet 21 specific requirements.
♦ Live performance venues may reopen on July 1 if they comply with extensive state criteria and a long list of restrictions on the venue.
♦ There is no longer a limit on the number of people who can sit together in one party at a movie theater.
♦ Walk-ins are now allowed at barbershops, hair salons, massage therapy centers and body art studios.
♦ Professional sports teams can meet but must follow rules set up by their respective league. High Schools and collegiate teams must meet any guidelines set by their athletic conferences. Amateur sports teams and organizations must follow any criteria set by the state for non-critical businesses.
