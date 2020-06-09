The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) report for June 9 shows Butts County deaths from COVID-19 increased by one over last week, up to 25 deaths since the pandemic began in March.
Westbury Medical Care and Rehab had an increase of 3 deaths from 31 last week to 34 in the June 8 report of the Department of Community Health (DCH).
The Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson has remained at 4 inmate deaths since May 23.
The difference in deaths reported by DPH and DCM is because DPH waits to add deaths until they have been confirmed as COVID-19 related, which often takes several weeks, while DCM reports all deaths immediately.
In Georgia, as of 3 p.m. on June 9, there have been a total of 657,068 tests completed, with 53,249 confirmed cases, 8,872 hospitalizations, 1,960 patients in intensive care, and 2,285 deaths.
In the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 2,029 confirmed cases, 97 deaths, and 292 hospitalizations as of 3 p.m on June 9. Here are the counts:
• Henry: 779 confirmed, 22 deaths, 94 hospitalizations
• Newton: 396 confirmed, 11 deaths, 66 hospitalizations
• Spalding: 301 confirmed, 22 deaths, 55 hospitalizations
• Butts: 253 confirmed, 25 deaths, 28 hospitalizations
• Monroe: 124 confirmed, 12 deaths, 26 hospitalizations
• Lamar: 76 confirmed, 4 deaths, 12 hospitalizations
• Jasper: 51 confirmed, 1 deaths, 7 hospitalizations
• Jones: 49 confirmed, 0 deaths, 4 hospitalizations
There are a number of active testing sites around Georgia. This is an updated list of the closest testing sites to Butts County:
• Heritage Senior Center, 1050 Florence McGarity Blvd., McDonough, Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
• Jasper County Health Department, 825 Eatonton St., Monticello, Tuesday thru Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m
• Jones County Health Department, 114 Forest St., Gray, Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
• Monroe County Health Department, 106 Martin Luther King Drive, Forsyth, Wednesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Newton College and Career Academy, 144 Ram Drive, Covington, Monday thru Friday, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.