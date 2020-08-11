As of Aug. 11, Georgia has had a total of 222,588 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since reporting began in February. That is a jump of 27,153 over the total for Aug. 3. Deaths statewide increased by 509 to reach 4,351 in the past six months.
Since July 2, the state has seen its 16 highest days of confirmed cases, with July 24 currently holding the record high at 4,827 confirmed cases. In the same time period, there have been a total of 1,525 deaths, 35% of the total number of deaths since reporting began six months ago. Aug. 11 holds the record with 136 deaths reported.
According to the Department of Public Health report, Butts County saw an increase of 74 cases for the last two weeks between July 27-Aug. 10 for a total of 494 cases since reporting began.
Butts County also recorded one new death in the past week. Butts County has now had 38 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of deaths at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab continues to remain steady at 34 for the last eight weeks. A total of 123 residents tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, and 84 have recovered from the virus.
As of 3 p.m. on Aug 10, in the eight-county area surrounding Butts County, there have been a total of 8,020 confirmed cases, 211 deaths, and 656 hospitalizations:
• Henry: 3,457 confirmed, 49 deaths, 155 hospitalizations
• Newton: 1,865 confirmed, 40 deaths, 196 hospitalizations
• Spalding: 967 confirmed, 41 deaths, 128 hospitalizations
• Butts: 494 confirmed, 38 deaths, 44 hospitalizations
• Monroe: 467 confirmed, 27 deaths, 62 hospitalizations
• Jones: 322 confirmed, 3 deaths, 30 hospitalizations
• Lamar: 280 confirmed, 12 deaths, 29 hospitalizations
• Jasper: 168 confirmed, 1 death, 13 hospitalizations
COVID-19 testing sites
Georgia has opened a mega-testing site which has the capacity to test 5,000 people a day at 1800 Sullivan Road in College Park. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. from Aug. 10 through Aug. 26. Testing is available to all Georgians regardless of symptoms, however appointments and online registrations are recommended.
To register online and to make an appointment go to https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/ There is no charge for testing.
Locally, the Butts County Medical Center, 176 Lyons Street, will be offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Tuesday and Wednesday through the rest of August, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is done on a first come, first served basis.
The Butts County Health Department, 463 Ernest Biles Drive, is also offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Pre-registration is strongly advised. Please visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to make an appointment.
The Georgia Department of Public Health's COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health's daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
