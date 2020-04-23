With more people being tested for COVID-19, it was expected that the number of confirmed cases would increase, and that has happened in Butts County, with an increase of 44 positives tests in the last two days.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) report at noon on Tuesday, April 21, listed 82 confirmed cases in Butts County. As of noon on Thursday, April 23, that number has increased to 126 confirmed cases.
That does not mean that there are now 126 people in Butts County with the virus, just that there have been 126 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The first six cases reported in Butts County were on April 1 and the average recovery time for a mild case of the virus is 14 days, so some of those who tested positive near the beginning of the month may now be recovered.
DPH does not report recovery rates because they don't have the resources to follow up on every patient who has it, and who is sent home to recuperate.
The DPH report on Thursday also changed the number of deaths in Butts County from 2 to 1. The April 21 report stated the first two deaths from COVID-19 in Butts County were patients at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab. The two deaths reported were 70-year-old males, one with underlying health conditions.
Thursday's report just listed one 70-year-old male with underlying health conditions. Hayla Folden, Public Information Officer for District 4, Georgia Department of Public Health, said DPH is still trying to determine why the second reported death was removed from the list.
There have also been two other deaths at Westbury that are still being evaluated by the DPH to determine if they are also COVID-19 related.
Throughout Georgia, there are now 21,512 cases of the disease, 4,069 Georgians have been hospitalized, and there have been 872 deaths.
In the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 900 confirmed cases and 25 deaths. Here are the counts:
• Henry: 402 positive, 10 deaths
• Newton: 149 positive, 5 deaths
• Spalding: 139 positive, 8 deaths
• Butts: 126 positive, 1 death
• Lamar: 29 positive, 0 deaths
• Jones: 22 positive, 0 deaths
• Jasper: 19 positive, 0 deaths
• Monroe: 16 positive, 1 death
