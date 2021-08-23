Students at both Jackson High School and Henderson Middle School are learning virtually from home this week after a high number of students and/or staff at both schools tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine. The three elementary schools are continuing to operate as currently scheduled.
Henderson Middle School parents were notified by Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson on Friday, Aug. 20, that their students would transition to virtual learning for Aug. 23-27.
“Eight staff members are currently under quarantine at Henderson Middle School,” Simpson said Friday. “As a result, it has become increasingly difficult to maintain adequate staffing on campus. Additionally, we currently have 38 students in quarantine due to a positive test result along with 63 students who are in quarantine due to a direct exposure either on campus or away from school.”
Simpson said the decision to transition Jackson High School students to virtual for the rest of the week was made Monday after weekend pandemic statistics arrived and they found a total of 57 students and/or staff who had tested positive.
“Monday sometimes can be a rush as we get the calls from the weekend, and today was just a larger number of calls than what we’ve gotten for the last couple of weeks at the high school.” Simpson said. “ We felt like it was best to pause there and focus on one method of delivering instruction and try to get some folks well, and reassess things throughout the week.”
Meals consisting of a breakfast and a hot lunch are also being provided for high school and middle school students.
With students learning from home this week, it will also give the school system time to thoroughly disinfect all of the facilities at Henderson and Jackson.
Dr. Simpson added that the school system is changing its quarantine protocols back to what they were last year as they remain responsive to changing circumstances.
“We have gone back to implementing a mandatory quarantine just to be more aggressive about slowing down transmission rates,” Simpson told the JPA Friday. “Knowing what we’ve seen occur at the middle school, we just felt like it was important to act out of an abundance of caution and to go back and be a little more proactive about limiting transmission if we can.”
“We will continue to ensure transparency in reporting current Covid-19 data on our website and by providing relevant notifications to our families,” Simpson continued. “It is imperative that we continue to work together to ensure we can preserve the opportunity to provide in-person learning.
“We ask all students, staff, and families to continue practicing healthy habits to help us minimize the transmission of COVID19. We will continue to encourage and strongly recommend the use of a face-covering while on the school bus and while indoors. In addition, we ask that students remain at home if they are sick. It is our sincere belief and hope that following this guidance will help us keep our schools open for in-person learning.”
