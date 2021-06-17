Courtney Drake, a clerk in the Butts County Probate Court for 22 years, was honored at the Butts County Board of Commissioners meeting on June 14 for completing the Clerk Certification program.
Probate Judge Elizabeth Biles praised the work of Drake and the rest of her court staff during the pandemic.
Probate Court has some clerks who work day in and day out to meet the needs of the residents of this county," Biles said. "During this pandemic, the Probate Court has remained open most of the time. We've met the needs of the residents, and we are meeting the needs of residents of other counties nearby whose Probate Courts are not runs as efficiently."
Biles said Drake completed her clerk certification through the University of Georgia and the Institute for Continuing Judicial Education to complete the Clerk Certification Program, completing 90 hours of training.
Biles added that Drake has also completed other training through the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC).
"It allows her to run histories for traffic cases, run histories for our weapons carry licenses," Biles said. "It has taken that burden off the Sheriff's Office and makes us able to take it in house, which makes the turnaround time for our residents and their weapons carry licenses very quick, especially compared with any other county in a 50-mile radius of us."
Biles said because of Drake's experience, she has helped train other clerks in Probate Court and other county offices as well.
"She's helped train judges, and if you stop a lawyer on the street and ask them about Probate Court, they'll tell you she's helped train them," Biles continued. "I'd say that most people in the county would probably say that she is the Probate Court because of how many years she's given us.
"It is my pleasure to present to her the Certificate of Award for the completion of the Clerk Certification program."
