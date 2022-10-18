311598726_437068185197304_334516238168028782_n.jpg

The Country Financial Clark Burge team won first place in the Bob Ryan Memorial Golf Classic tournament held on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Hickory Hill Golf Course in Jackson. Pictured, l-r, are team members Kelly Yielding, Taylor Jernigan, Andy Patterson and Joe Brown.

 Photo courtesy of the Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club

JACKSON — The second annual Bob Ryan Memorial Golf Classic tournament was held on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Hickory Hill Golf Course in Jackson.

The Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club, the tournament’s sponsor, estimates the event raised around $7,000. All proceedS go to fund scholarships for recreational programs through Butts County Leisure Services.

