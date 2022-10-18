JACKSON — The second annual Bob Ryan Memorial Golf Classic tournament was held on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Hickory Hill Golf Course in Jackson.
The Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club, the tournament’s sponsor, estimates the event raised around $7,000. All proceedS go to fund scholarships for recreational programs through Butts County Leisure Services.
Fourteen teams participated with the Country Financial Clark Burge team winning first place with a score of 48. Second place, with a score of 52, went to Collins Trucking. Third place went to the Hickory Hill team who scored 55.
No one shot a hole-in-one so the Countryside Dodge car was not awarded, but several prizes were awarded through the raffle.
The tournament is held in memory of local businessman and community leader Bob Ryan who passed away on Dec. 17, 2020.
Ryan founded Atlanta South 75 Travel Center at Ga. Hwighway 36 and I-75 on Jan. 6, 1984 and ran it more than 30 years as its president and CEO before selling it in 2018.
He was a strong supporter of Butts County recreational programs for decades. Ryan helped raise money to fund scholarships, purchase needed equipment and ensure that any young person who wanted to participate in sports programs through the local leisure services could do so.
According to his obituary, Ryan never forgot that someone paid his Little League fees when his family could not afford to pay, and he chaired a golf tournament in Jackson for over 20 years so that children could have the opportunity to play sports.