JACKSON — The Jackson City Council voted to roll back the city’s millage rate to zero, which means residents of Jackson will not pay city taxes for 2022.
Without the rollback, the millage rate would have been 8.3. Jackson residents have not been charged city taxes for 46 years, according to Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey. Jackson residents are required to pay Butts County taxes.
In other business, the council approved a resolution to amend the city’s zoning ordinance. The mayor commended Jackson City Manager Sylvia Redic and Zoning Administrator Christy Williams for their work on the amendments.
“We started with 70 pages and we ended up with 109 pages,” he said. “We are making sure we are raising the standards in Jackson on how we are building our neighborhoods and commercial buildings. We are going to look good and sharp. We all fielded questions from our constituents and people now understand why.”
Some of the areas that were addressed in the amended ordinance include the following: the types of siding allowed on new homes and buildings (no vinyl siding); fencing; home occupation regulations (no professional offices located in apartment complexes); commercial and residential construction standards (sidewalks are now required for new commercial businesses and new subdivisions must have homeowners associations in place to maintain entrances and other areas of the development); temporary businesses and temporary signs; and designating an entertainment and business district around the Jackson Square.
The amendments also now allow anyone who takes issue with a zoning requirement to appeal to the Jackson City Council first before going to Superior Court.
The council also approved increasing the credit card fee from 2% to 3.5% for payments made to the city. The fee for online payments remains at $6, and there is no fee for paying with cash or check.
Departmental reports were also submitted to the council from the city’s Fire Department, Electric Department, Municipal Court, Public Works, Water and Sewer Department and Code Enforcement.
In other news, the council discussed the next Food Truck Friday event, which is set for Aug. 26. from 5-9 p.m. at the City Hall parking lot. The event will include five food trucks and two dessert trucks. A 20x30 tent will be erected for shade, and tables and chairs will be available.
Councilman Ricky Johnson and Councilwoman Beth Weaver were not in attendance at the Aug. 16 meeting.
