JACKSON — The Jackson City Council voted to roll back the city’s millage rate to zero, which means residents of Jackson will not pay city taxes for 2022.

Without the rollback, the millage rate would have been 8.3. Jackson residents have not been charged city taxes for 46 years, according to Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey. Jackson residents are required to pay Butts County taxes.

