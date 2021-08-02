With the coronavirus, particularly the Delta variant, making a comeback, Butts County Deputy Manager Michael Brewer has re-started his weekly reports, which he had ended in June. Following is his report for Monday, Aug. 2:
It has been 506 days since the pandemic officially began in Georgia. With the reemergence of the coronavirus, we are again issuing weekly reports in a shorter, modified form with more of a local focus. Certain reporting centers such as prison numbers are no longer available as a separate reporting area.
This week, Georgia had 14,125 new cases of COVID. To put that in perspective, from June 7 to July 26, Georgia had a total of 24,482 cases over that seven-week period and this week we have had more than half that number in a single week.
In Butts County, we had 62 cases over the same seven-week period; this week we had 34, so again more than half what we had in the seven preceding weeks. In Butts County, we still have only 26% of the population fully vaccinated, reflecting only 74 people completed the full regimen. Finally, our current Global Pandemic rating has now been moved back to RED, the worst level.
We are now having specific COVID discussions each Monday with our department heads and have been in communications with the local health department and other partners as we monitor this new surge and strain of the coronavirus. We are also discussing ways to promote vaccinations in the community with our local community partners to hopefully move the needle further in a positive direction.
