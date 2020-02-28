Sixty-six percent of new businesses fail within the first 10 years.
A business' longevity owes its existence not only to its owners, but to its employees and customers as well.
Corner Lot Used Car owners Robert and Andrea House are thankful for their employees and customers as they celebrate their 30th year in business in 2020.
Located at 436 South Mulberry Street at the triangular lot where Oak Street comes into South Mulberry Street, Corner Lot not only sells used cars, but also operates Corner Lot 24-Hour Towing.
Corner Lot also donates vehicles for police and fire departments to use in training and takes part in many charitable events in Butts County.
Gathered Feb. 28 to celebrate their 30th anniversary were (left to right): Melissa Cochran, Andrea House, Robert House, Kevin Dobson, Lorrie Dobson, Kimberly Cochran, Keith Chappell, and Walter Cochran Jr.
