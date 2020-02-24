There's nothing easy about the early part of high school baseball season, given that it begins in the predictable chill but unpredictable muck of February. There's a lot of dancing between the raindrops, games getting postponed or cancelled and lots of practices in places better suited for basketball or volleyball.
But since everybody has to do it, the Red Devils figure as long as they do it better than the other guy, they'll make the most of it. That's what they did Saturday at Wallace Field, riding Dakota Copeland's four RBIs at the plate and two strong innings on the mound to a 7-3 victory over Luella.
"Everybody's dealing with it, everybody's going through it, so it's whoever's able to adapt the best," Jackson coach Ryan Duffey said.
The Red Devils got off to a 3-0 lead in the first, with Copeland ripping a two-run triple, but the Lions whittled away at their deficit, twice pulling to within a run. That's when Copeland took full advantage of the new rule that allows pitchers to shift into a designated hitter role when they come off the mound.
After striking out four batters in his two innings, the Belmont University signee put the game away in the bottom of the fifth. He belted a two-run home run off Luella starter Cameron James to cap the scoring.
There was no drop-off when Copeland came off the mound. Desmond Davis picked up where he left off and struck out six, walking only one and allowing only two hits. Left-hander Bret Carter finished up with two hitless innings and a strikeout. Overall, Jackson pitching held Luella to four hits and struck out 11 batters.
"Overall, I'm pleased with the guys," Duffey said. "We've been in the gym for 10, 11 days straight. A lot of times, it gets monotonous. You're not able to do the things you want but you're still able to get work in, with pitchers throwing and live hitters getting a lot of swings in. We've got guys who are great guys, want to work, want to get better and want to practice wherever it is."
After splitting games with Mary Persons to begin the season, the Red Devils (2-1) planned to spend much of this week on the road. It got off to an iffy start when Monday's game at Hampton was called off. They also planned to play Lamar County on Tuesday, after Progress-Argus deadlines, but there was at least a modicum of doubt about whether they'd be able to play that one.
They've already had earlier games against George Walton Academy and Monticello cancelled.
The rest of the week has the Red Devils traveling to neighboring Strong Rock Christian on Thursday before a trip to Athens to play twice — once against Prince Avenue Christian and once against Wesleyan. Neither of those opponents figures to be a soft touch.
"It would be good for us to play two quality teams," Duffey said. "I hope the weather cooperates."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.