Cooling assistance is available beginning April from the Middle Georgia Community Action Agency for households where all members are 65 years of age or older or homebound, and if funds permit, for all other eligible households beginning May 3.
Beginning April 1, households where all members are 65 years of age or older -or- homebound households may contact the scheduling system listed below to set up a phone appointment. Scheduled appointments will be done by phone interviews. Clients will be contacted on or before their scheduled date and time to complete the phone interview process.
If funds permit, all other income eligible households may contact the scheduling system listed below to schedule a phone appointment or to be placed on a waiting list beginning May 3.
Call 1-844-588-1552 or go online to https://mgcaa.appointment.works/ea/home to schedule your phone interview. Appointments are made by call in or on line only - no walk-ins.
To be eligible for assistance, households must have an income at or below 60% of the state median income level which amounts to annual gross amounts of:
• $25,025 One-person household
• $32,725 Two-person household
• $40,425 Three-person household
• $48,125 Four-person household
• $55,825 Five-person household
• $63,525 Six-person household
• $64,969 Seven-person household
• $66,413 Eight-person household
A minimum of the following items will be required to verify eligibility for assistance:
• Verification of all household income for every person living in the home for the past 30 days.
• Social Security Cards for every person living in the household
• ID – Driver’s License for everyone over the age of 18 in household
• Recent electric bill with the service address and account number printed on it
• And recent heating bill for residence verification
This program is available to all eligible applicants regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex, political beliefs, or handicap.
The Middle Georgia Community Action Agency serves residents of Butts, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Peach, Pike, Spalding, Twiggs and Upson counties.
