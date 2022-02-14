Brush Fire 1.jpeg

Butts County fire crews and Georgia Forestry extinguished a large brush fire near Jenkinsburg on Feb. 10. The fire started from a controlled burn at a resident’s yard that got out of hand due to intense winds. It happened between England Chapel Road and County Line Road. Responding to the blaze were the Butts County Fire Department. GDCP Station 4, Flovilla Tanker 2, E11 from Jenkinsburg Fire Department, and Georgia Forestry. Everyone is asked to check weather conditions before conducting outside burning. The fire department recommends checking the Georgia Forestry Commission website at gatrees.org as a resource.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

