The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded a contract for the roundabout project on Ga. Hwy. 16 at Higgins Road and has approved the location and design for a proposed roundabout at Ga. Hwys. 42 and 87 in Flovilla.
Georgia DOT has awarded a contract for the construction of a roundabout on Georgia 16 at Higgins Road (CR 301). The contract was awarded to Quality Construction by McLeroy, Inc. of Zebulon for $2.2 million. The project is expected to be completed by the end of March, 2023.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be made available in advance of construction activities.
Georgia DOT has also approved the location and design of Project #0009966 for Butts County, a project that would construct a single lane roundabout at the intersection of Georgia 42 and Georgia 87 in Flovilla. The design and location were approved on Sept. 9, 2021.
The proposed project is located in Land District 1 and Land Lot 30 at the northwest city limits of Flovilla on US 23/Georgia 87/Georgia 42. The project length is approximately 0.4 miles long and the approximate construction time would be 16 months.
Each leg of the roundabout would have raised medians (splitter islands) as well as curb and gutter. The proposed lane widths would be 12 feet to 19.3 feet. The project would also include crosswalks and ADA ramps on each approach for ADA compliance.
Drawings, maps or plats of the proposed project as approved are available at the area Georgia Department of Transportation office for public inspection. The office is located at 101 Transportation Blvd. in Thomaston.
