ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all 120 counties south of Interstate 20 due to prolonged heavy rainfall and flooding. That announcement came during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
"We got some road issue and other infrastructure issues that we're seeing because of the brunt and the level of rainfall that we have, flooding that's going on," Gov. Kemp said.
The governor said he is working with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to ensure the areas which have been hit hard have everything they need.
“The state is working to ensure counties impacted by flooding across Georgia have access to all the resources necessary to respond,” Kemp said. “I encourage residents to listen to their local officials and news sources and heed the directions of their local emergency management officials. We will continue to closely monitor this situation.”
As part of the Office of the Governor, GEMA/HS works with local, state and federal governments, in partnership with the private sector and faith-based community, to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies. In addition, GEMA/HS employees are on 24-hour call statewide to assist local authorities when disaster strikes. GEMA/HS’s “Ready Georgia” campaign helps Georgians prepare for disasters. Visit www.gema.ga.gov for more information.
