The Butts County School System will continue to receive its 1% ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) through 2027, thanks to 533 voters.
The ESPLOST vote on Mar. 16 was 533 votes for, 111 voters against. The total of 644 voters who cast ballots on the issue make up just 3.5% of Butts County's 18,740 registered voters.
ESPLOST 6 will continue the 1% sales tax currently scheduled to end on June 30, 2022 and extend it on to June 30, 2027.
Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson expressed his gratitude to the voters and said the school system will make sure the money is spent wisely.
"The renewal of ESPLOST in Butts County will provide us with a tremendous opportunity to enhance our facilities and to continue providing our students and staff with the resources needed for success," Simpson said. "We are extremely appreciative of the support offered by the citizens of Butts County.
"I want to assure everyone that we do not take this support for granted and will remain careful stewards of the resources we are provided. Since 1997 ESPLOST has allowed us to build new facilities and acquire additional resources for students without increasing our local millage rate.
"The projects we have planned for ESPLOST VI are exciting and will be of great benefit to our students and community. We are looking forward to getting started."
ESPLOST 6 is estimated to be able to raise up to, but no more than $30 million in sales tax that will be used for a variety of school projects, including:
• A new performing arts center
• A new field house at Henderson Middle School
• A new maintenance and nutrition warehouse facility
The projects also include renovating, improving, extending, repairing, furnishing, upgrading, and equipping:
• Henderson Middle School
• Red Devil Hill Stadium and Athletic Complex
• Daughtry Elementary School
• Rufus Adams Auditorium and Ernest Battle Professional Development Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.