City of Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey signed a proclamation on Tuesday, Sept. 20 declaring the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Jackson. This celebration of the Constitution was started in 1955 when the Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress. The resolution was adopted into law on Aug. 2, 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Pictured during the proclamation signing are (l-r) Mayor Duffey; Julia A. Farrigan, regent of the William McIntosh Chapter of NSDAR; Jan B. Hogan, local chapter historian; and Charlene Bryson, local chapter registrar. The local chapter’s next meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m.
Alice Queen
