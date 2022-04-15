With a “never say die” attitude and encouragement from his parents, 2020 Jackson High School graduate Connor LaChappelle has achieved one of his dreams - being accepted into the United States Air Force Academy. In a ceremony held Monday, Apr. 11 at JHS, LaChappelle signed a pledge of commitment to the Air Force Academy.
LaChappelle grew up in a family that values both service to their country and education. His father, Jason, was in the U.S, Army and the National Guard, and both his father and mother, Laura, are teachers at Jackson High School. His brother Curran, a 2016 JHS graduate, earned an Army scholarship to Auburn University and is now a 1st Lieutenant stationed in Bethesda, Md.
But it was the U.S. Air Force that attracted LaChappelle after he visited the academy in Colorado Springs, Col. during his senior year at Jackson. Acceptance to the highly competitive academy requires a nomination from the candidate’s congressional district representative, among other requirements, and LaChappelle received a nomination in 2019 from both Hice and then-Sen. David Perdue. But he wasn’t accepted.
Rather than give up, LaChappelle enrolled in the Newton Campus of Georgia State University’s Perimeter College. An honors student with a 3.87 GPA, LaChappelle is vice president of Newton Campus student government and participated in the 2021-22 International Model African Union with four other Perimeter students, representing Mozambique. Normally held in Washington, DC, the event was virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Service academy candidates can apply four times before the age of 21, and LaChappelle did just that, seeking another nomination from Hice, who gave it to him. This time it paid off as LaChappelle was accepted to the Air Force Academy
At the ceremony Monday, JHS Principal Will Rustin said everyone attending - family and faculty - were there to honor LaChappelle for his accomplishment of being accepted to the academy.
“It is a tremendous task in itself, and can only be accomplished by continuing to challenging and bettering yourself physically after endless athletics and academics,” said Rustin. “Throughout Connor’s time at JHS, his dedication to whatever he was trying to accomplish was second to none. Some of his achievements are STAR Student of 2020, AP Scholar 2019, National Speech and Debate Association All-American 2019, 4-year national qualifier in speech and debate, National Honor Society and Rho Kappa member for four years. varsity baseball and football player, class vice president all four years, and student vice president in 2020.”
Rep. Hice called the acceptance a very big deal and said it takes a great deal of persistence.
“The entire process is exceedingly competitive and extremely difficult,” he said. “It demands tremendous leadership academically, athletically, and socially, and we have tons of students trying to to anything and everything they can to receive a nomination for an appointment. The process is so competitive, and to actually receive an appointment is extremely rare, but it is a phenomenal opportunity. This is a life-transforming experience and Connor, we’re so proud of you. You come from an incredible family, incredible military background, and for you to be part now of the Air Force Academy is appropriate, it is right and it is fitting.”
LaChappelle thanked everyone for attending, with a special thanks to Coach Bill Glass (his 2020 STAR Teacher), Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson, and Principal Rustin, who wrote a recommendation to the academy for Hice.
“Thank you to everyone who had a part in this process and contributed to my life, especially to my parents,” said LaChappelle. “They were almost as stubborn as I was about continuing to do it. I thank God for the character and strength that He allowed me to have. Thank you to Congressman Hice twice. I really want to point out that the way I found out about the appointment to the academy was he called me personally. I do appreciate that.”
Once enrolled, LaChappelle will be a part of the academy for the next four years, with required military service afterwards. The academy pays all educational and room and board expenses.
LaChappelle plans to major in military strategy and the Russian language, and will start basic training in Colorado in late June.
