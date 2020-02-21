Connor LaChappelle, the son of Jason and Laura LaChappelle, was named the 2020 STAR Student at Jackson High School on Feb. 20. LaChappelle named Bill Glass as his STAR Teacher.
LaChappelle is a member of the Leo Club, debate, National Honor Society, Student Council, Rho Kappa, and is a varsity baseball, football and cross country athlete. His honors and awards include Academic All-American, three time National Qualifier, Debate Team captain, and Scholar Athlete award in baseball for three years in a row. He plans to attend the Air Force Academy.
LaChappelle chose Glass as his STAR teacher because Glass' attitude, encouragement and insistence that he do his best "routinely made high school easier, more relaxing, and a lot more enjoyable. Glass has been LaChappelle's weight training coach for four years and his football coach for two years.
"By pushing me physically and training me to push myself mentally, he's made me a stronger man, a better student, and a disciplined athlete," LaChappelle said. "I will be forever grateful and indebted to his influence, direction, and poignant sayings."
The 37th annual STAR (Student/Teacher Achievement Recognition0 Banquet was held at the JHS cafeteria and sponsored by The Exchange Club of Jackson. Exchange Club President Dr. Stan Hogan told the 24 student honorees and their parents that in many school districts, the STAR student is just recognized by having his or her name read over the loud speaker during morning announcements at school, but that The Exchange Club of Jackson wants to make the experience a special one for students, parents and teachers.
Keynote speaker was J. Michael Brewer, a graduate of Jackson High and currently the Deputy County Administrator for Butts County. Brewer told the STAR students they were all here because they had gone that extra mile and worked harder for what they wanted. He urged them to invest in themselves as their teachers have invested in them, and reminded them to thank their teachers, family, friends, and mentors who have been important in their lives.
Principal Will Rustin then read each of the STAR student honorees' names, information about them, their STAR teacher honoree, and why they chose their STAR teacher.
The STAR students, parents and teachers:
• STAR Student: Joshua Ackiss; Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Ackiss; STAR Teacher: Kristy Campbell.
• STAR Student: Laura Barabas; Mrs. Courtney Barabas; STAR Teacher: Jeni Ingram.
• STAR Student: Clayton Beasley; Mr. and Mrs. Steven Beasley; STAR Teacher: Jenny Brown.
• STAR Student: Andrew Carver; Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Herrington; STAR Teacher: Debbie Bell.
• STAR Student: Aidyn Cochran; Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Elmore; STAR Teacher: Jody Barfield.
• STAR Student: Baylee Cochran; Mr. and Mrs. Marcus Cochran; STAR Teacher: Misty Thompson.
• STAR Student: Sophie Costley; Mr. and Mrs. Robert Costley; STAR Teacher: John Emerson.
• STAR Student: Reagan Earnhart; Mr. Dean Earnhart, Mrs. Deanna Earnhart; STAR Teacher: Jody Barfield
• STAR Student: Shelby Farmer; Mr. Gordon Farmer, Mrs. Bonnie Farmer; STAR Teacher: Brandi Austin.
• STAR Student: Madeline Garrett; Mrs. Selena Carson; STAR Teacher: Greta Thomas.
• STAR Student: Dakota Harris; Mr. and Mrs. Damon Harris; STAR Teacher: John Emerson.
• STAR Student: Destiny Hill; Mrs. Carmen Hill; STAR Teacher: Jeni Ingram.
• STAR Student: Jessie Howell; Mrs. Sharon Howell; STAR Teacher: Jessica Albritton.
• STAR Student: Sara Jackson; Mr. and Mrs. Richard Jackson; STAR Teacher: Melissa Gunter.
• STAR Student: Garrett King; Mr. and Mrs. Doug King; STAR Teacher: Dede Rowland.
• STAR Student: Elizabeth Kish; Mr. and Mrs. Brian Kish; STAR Teacher: John Emerson.
• STAR Student: Connor LaChappelle; Mr. and Mrs. Jason LaChappelle; STAR Teacher: Bill Glass.
• STAR Student: Lauren Maddox; Mr. Jamie Maddox, Mrs. Tracy Holland; STAR Teacher: Leanne Shockley.
• STAR Student: Savannah Miles; Mr. and Mrs. Randall Miles; STAR Teacher: Ronald Allender.
• STAR Student: Melina Patterson; Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Patterson; STAR Teacher: Doyle Wallace.
• STAR Student: Jeferian Roberts; Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Roberts; STAR Teacher: Lennye Hestad.
• STAR Student: Jordan Stodghill; Mr. and Mrs. Colby Stodghill; STAR Teacher: Laura Lanier.
• STAR Student: Irvin Trice; Mr. Chaundriace Johnson, Mrs. Edna Head; STAR Teacher: LaKesha Grooms.
• STAR Student: Rachael Waldrop; Mr. and Mrs. Andy Waldrop; STAR Teacher: John Emerson.
