Butts County saw its number of deaths from COVID-19 increase by three to 24 in the past week in the latest report from the Department of Public Health (DPH), but that doesn’t mean three more people died since May 26. Westbury Medical Care and Rehab remains at 31 deaths, while the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison stays at 4 inmate deaths, both the same as last week.
The Department of Public Health waits to add deaths until they have been confirmed as COVID-19 related, which often takes several weeks. The increase of four in the county report means DPH has confirmed the deaths, which occurred earlier in April or May, to be COVID-19 related.
In Georgia, as of 7 p.m. on June 1, there have been a total of 562,815 tests completed, including 91,184 serology (anti-body) tests, with 47,899 confirmed cases, 8,302 hospitalizations, 1,818 patients in intensive care, and 2,089 deaths.
The number of deaths statewide confirmed by DPH has been steadily dropping since its high on April 16 with 57 deaths. In the past week, the number of deaths reported statewide dropped from 21 on May 26 to 2 deaths reported on June 1.
DPH has also reduced its reporting from a high of three reports a day down to one report per day at 3 p.m. each day. The June 2, 3 p.m. report was not available before the Progress-Argus deadline.
In the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 1,831 confirmed cases, 94 deaths, and 282 hospitalizations as of 1 p.m on May 26.
Here are the counts:
♦ Henry: 693 confirmed, 23 deaths, 90 hospitalizations
♦ Newton: 361 confirmed, 11 deaths, 67 hospitalizations
♦ Spalding: 277 confirmed, 22 deaths, 51 hospitalizations
♦ Butts: 228 confirmed, 24 deaths, 38 hospitalizations
♦ Monroe: 121 confirmed, 11 deaths, 24 hospitalizations
♦ Lamar: 71 confirmed, 2 death, 11 hospitalizations
♦ Jasper: 40 confirmed, 1 deaths, 7 hospitalizations
♦ Jones: 40 confirmed, 0 deaths, 4 hospitalizations
There are a number of active testing sites around Georgia. This updated list of the closest testing sites to Butts County has some day and time changes, as well as two new sites:
♦ Heritage Senior Center, 1050 Florence McGarity Blvd., McDonough, Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
♦ Jasper County Health Department, 825 Eatonton St., Monticello, Tuesday thru Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m
♦ Jones County Health Department, 114 Forest St., Gray, Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
♦ Monroe County Health Department, 106 Martin Luther King Drive, Forsyth, Wednesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
♦ Newton College and Career Academy, 144 Ram Drive, Covington, Monday thru Friday, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
