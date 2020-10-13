Statewide as of Oct. 12, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported that Georgia had a total of 332,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. That is an increase of 8,597 cases since their report on Oct. 5. The highest one day total came on Oct. 9 with 1,692 new cases confirmed.
Deaths in the state increased by 237, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 7,429.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Butts County increased by 31 from last week, putting the county above the 700 mark with a total of 718 cases. Butts County’s death total remained at 43.
Westbury Medical Care and Rehab has not had a death from COVID-19 for the last 14 weeks. Their total remains steady at 34. A total of 123 residents tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, and 84 have recovered from the virus.
Two deaths have been recorded at Autumn Village 2 on McDonough Road in Jackson, with three other patients testing positive and in isolation.
The Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson has had 128 inmates test positive for COVID-19, but only 4 deaths.
As of 3 p.m. on Oct. 12, in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 12,477 confirmed cases, an increase of 458 cases since Oct. 5, but only 3 more deaths during that time period, bring the total number of deaths to 391.
♦ Henry: 5,69 confirmed, 106 deaths
♦ Newton: 2,711 confirmed, 91 deaths
♦ Spalding: 1,423 confirmed, 62 deaths
♦ Monroe: 728 confirmed, 54 deaths
♦ Butts: 718 confirmed, 43 deaths
♦ Jones: 603 confirmed, 13 deaths
♦ Lamar: 390 confirmed, 19 deaths
♦ Jasper: 235 confirmed, 3 deaths
COVID-19 testing sites
Locally, the Butts County Medical Center, 176 Lyons Street, is offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is done on a first come, first served basis.
The Butts County Health Department, 463 Ernest Biles Drive, is also offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Pre-registration is strongly advised. Please visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to make an appointment.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
