The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to skyrocket in Georgia, even as the first batches of a vaccine are being distributed.
Georgia set another record in the number of confirmed cases on Dec. 10, with a one day total of 6,121 cases, according to the Department of Health’s (DPH) report on Dec. 14. The previous record was just six days old, with 5,107 being confirmed on Dec. 4.
Statewide as of Dec. 14, DPH reported a total of 479,340 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is a record increase of 35,458 cases since the DPH report on Dec. 6.
Deaths in the state now stand at 9,128. That is an increase of 247 deaths since the Dec. 6 report.
Georgia health-care workers and nursing home residents will start receiving immunizations against COVID-19 this week as the state Department of Public Health gets its first shipments of a vaccine produced by Pfizer.
“Hopefully, this is the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” Christy Norman, vice president of pharmacy services at Emory Healthcare, said Monday during a news briefing.
The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine over the weekend, the first to emerge from the U.S. pipeline targeting coronavirus. A second vaccine produced by Moderna is expected to receive federal approval for distribution this week.
“This is really exciting for us,” said Dr. Marybeth Sexton, an assistant professor of medicine and epidemiologist at Emory. “We’re going to have access to a vaccine that looks in initial clinical studies to be highly effective.”
Jennifer Vasil of Westbury Medical Care and Rehab in Jackson said they have signed up through the CDC and CVS for their healthcare workers and elderly residents to receive the vaccine through CVS.
“We are actively working with the Department of Public Health and CVS to prepare to receive the vaccine within the next two weeks,” said Vasil.
Westbury has had 34 residents die of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, but no residents have died of the coronavirus since June 8.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Butts County went over the 1,000 mark, increasing by 105 over last week’s total, from 932 cases to 1,037. Over the last two weeks, Butts County has had an increase of 143 cases. Butts County’s death total increased by one to 46 deaths.
As of 3 p.m. on Dec. 14, in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 19,039 confirmed cases. There have been a total of 481 deaths in the eight-county area as of Dec. 14.
♦ Henry: 9030 confirmed, 136 deaths
♦ Newton: 3,938 confirmed, 108 deaths
♦ Spalding: 2,177 confirmed, 80 deaths
♦ Monroe: 1,039 confirmed, 59 deaths
♦ Butts: 1,037 confirmed, 46 deaths
♦ Jones: 841 confirmed, 23 deaths
♦ Lamar: 643 confirmed, 24 deaths
♦ Jasper: 334 confirmed, 5 deaths
COVID-19 testing sites
Locally, the Butts County Medical Center, 176 Lyons Street, is offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is done on a first come, first served basis.
The Butts County Health Department, 463 Ernest Biles Drive, is also offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Pre-registration is strongly advised. Please visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to make an appointment.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
