Statewide as of Sept. 28, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported that the state had a total of 315,281 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. There was a spike in cases last week from the Labor Day holiday period, but the numbers decreased last weekend.
Deaths in the state increased by 357, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 6,961.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Butts County increased by 27 from last week, giving the county a total of 652 cases. Butts County's death total remained stead at 42.
Westbury Medical Care and Rehab has not had a death from COVID-19 for the last 14 weeks. Their total remains steady at 34. A total of 123 residents tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, and 84 have recovered from the virus.
Two deaths have been recorded at Autumn Village 2 on McDonough Road in Jackson, with three other patients testing positive and in isolation.
As of 3 p.m. on Sept. 28, in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 11,634 confirmed cases, and 373 deaths. Henry became the first county in the area to reach more than 5,000 cases and 100 deaths. Newton County had the biggest jump in the number of deaths, going from 80 last week to 89 this week.
• Henry: 5,218 confirmed, 100 deaths
• Newton: 2,588 confirmed, 89 deaths
• Spalding: 1,336 confirmed, 61 deaths
• Monroe: 690 confirmed, 51 deaths
• Butts: 657 confirmed, 42 deaths
• Jones: 557 confirmed, 8 deaths
• Lamar: 367 confirmed, 18 deaths
• Jasper: 221 confirmed, 4 deaths
COVID-19 testing sites
Locally, the Butts County Medical Center, 176 Lyons Street, is offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is done on a first come, first served basis.
The Butts County Health Department, 463 Ernest Biles Drive, is also offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Pre-registration is strongly advised. Please visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to make an appointment.
The Georgia Department of Public Health's COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health's daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.