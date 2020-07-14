Georgia experienced its largest single week rise in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 between June 6-13, with 23,505 new case reported to the Department of Community Health (DPH). The state now has seen 120,569 cases of COVID-19 since reporting began in February.
Hospitalizations have also seen a sharp increase in the last few weeks, with some hospitals nearing bed capacity. Gov. Brian Kemp has authorized reopening the Georgia World Congress Center for standby hospital beds and medical equipment.
A 200-bed alternative care facility was activated in April at the World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta as COVID-19 cases soared and state officials rushed to boost emergency bed capacity. Its operations were paused in late May as Kemp moved to relax business restrictions and jump-start the state’s flagging economy.
Deaths statewide have also increased by 148 to top the 3,000 mark at 3,026.
Data is showing the age group with the most number of confirmed cases being young adults between the ages of 18-29. To date there have been 29,005 confirmed cases and 18 deaths in that group. The 30-39 age group has the second highest number of cases with 20,705, but shows a sharp increase in the number of deaths at 55.
Seniors age 80 and above have had the largest number of deaths with 1,211, but are ranked much lower in confirmed cases with 5,632. The 70-79 age group is ranked second with 813 deaths out of 7,022 cases.
In Butts County, the number of confirmed cases has now topped the 300 mark at 345, an increase of 48 cases over last week’s total, as of June 13. Butts County had two more deaths confirmed by DPH to be COVID-19 related, bringing its total to 35.
The number of deaths at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab has remained steady at 34 for the last five weeks. A total of 123 residents tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, but as of July 13, 84 have recovered from the virus.
Butts County leads the eight-county area surrounding it with 35 deaths. Henry County is second with 34, and Spalding third with 32. Henry has the most number of confirmed cases at 1,809, almost twice as many at Newton with 951. Spalding is third with 578, with Butts fourth.
As of 3 p.m. on July 13, in the eight-county area there have been a total of 4,288 confirmed cases, 143 deaths, and 414 hospitalizations:
♦ Henry: 1,809 confirmed, 34 deaths, 122 hospitalizations
♦ Newton: 951 confirmed, 15 deaths, 33 hospitalizations
♦ Spalding: 578 confirmed, 33 deaths, 76 hospitalizations
♦ Butts: 345 confirmed, 35 deaths, 32 hospitalizations
♦ Monroe: 232 confirmed, 19 deaths, 32 hospitalizations
♦ Lamar: 149 confirmed, 6 deaths, 16 hospitalizations
♦ Jasper: 89 confirmed, 1 death, 8 hospitalizations
♦ Jones: 135 confirmed, 0 deaths, 8 hospitalizations
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
