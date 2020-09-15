Although not as bad as the Memorial Day and July 4th holiday spikes, the number of confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Georgia did see an increase after the Labor Day holiday period.
Statewide as of Sept. 14, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported that the state had a total of 195,337 confirmed cases, an increase of 12,138 from Sept. 6. Deaths in the state increased by 316, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 6,353.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Butts County increased by 30 from last week, giving the county a total of 609 cases. But there were no additional deaths last week and Butts County’s total remains at 41.
Westbury Medical Care and Rehab has had a death from COVID-19 for the last 12 weeks. Their total remains steady at 34. A total of 123 residents tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, and 84 have recovered from the virus.
Two deaths have been recorded at Autumn Village 2 on McDonough Road in Jackson, with three other patients testing positive and in isolation.
As of 3 p.m. on Sept. 14, in the eight-county area surrounding Butts County, there have been a total of 10,745 confirmed cases, and 335 deaths:
♦ Henry: 4,751 confirmed, 93 deaths
♦ Newton: 2,451 confirmed, 76 deaths
♦ Spalding: 1,251 confirmed, 54 deaths
♦ Monroe: 628 confirmed, 45 deaths
♦ Butts: 609 confirmed, 41 deaths
♦ Jones: 509 confirmed, 5 deaths
♦ Lamar: 343 confirmed, 17 deaths
♦ Jasper: 203 confirmed, 4 deaths
COVID-19 testing sites
Locally, the Butts County Medical Center, 176 Lyons Street, is offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is done on a first come, first served basis.
The Butts County Health Department, 463 Ernest Biles Drive, is also offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Pre-registration is strongly advised. Please visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to make an appointment.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.