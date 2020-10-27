Statewide as of Oct. 26, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported that Georgia has a total of 351,881 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Deaths in the state now stand at 7,827.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Butts County have reached 742 cases since the start of the pandemic. Butts County’s death total increased by one to 44.
A total of 40 of those deaths have come from patients confined in Westbury Medical Care and Rehab, Autumn Village 2, and the state prison. Westbury has not had a death from COVID-19 since June 8. Their total remains steady at 34. Two deaths were recorded in August at Autumn Village 2 on McDonough Road in Jackson. The Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson had four inmates die of COVID-19, but none since May 23.
As of 3 p.m. on Oct. 26, in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 13,394 confirmed cases. Henry County has 46% of those cases with 6,163 cases. Butts County is fifth highest with 5% of confirmed cases.
There have been a total of 406 deaths in the eight-county area as of Oct. 26. Henry County again leads with 112 deaths, or 27%. Butts is also fifth highest in deaths with 44 deaths, or 11%.
♦ Henry: 6,163 confirmed, 112 deaths
♦ Newton: 2,850 confirmed, 95 deaths
♦ Spalding: 1,576 confirmed, 62 deaths
♦ Monroe: 754 confirmed, 53 deaths
♦ Butts: 742 confirmed, 44 deaths
♦ Jones: 642 confirmed, 16 deaths
♦ Lamar: 421 confirmed, 20 deaths
♦ Jasper: 246 confirmed, 4 deaths
COVID-19 testing sites
Locally, the Butts County Medical Center, 176 Lyons Street, is offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is done on a first come, first served basis.
The Butts County Health Department, 463 Ernest Biles Drive, is also offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Pre-registration is strongly advised. Please visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to make an appointment.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
