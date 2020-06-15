While school resumes in August, it is still to be determined how much education and activities will occur on campus and how much will still be remote learning, relative to the COVID-19 pandemic. But coaches and athletes in the fall high school sports of football, softball and volleyball want to be ready to play and have begun conditioning programs.
The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) opened up conditioning for member schools on June 8. The plan follows strict guidelines related to COVID-19 and keeping athletes safe and equipment clean, and currently does not allow sports-related equipment — balls, pads, bats, gloves, etc. to be used.
But that isn’t stopping Jackson High School athletes from getting into shape. Football Coach Dary Myricks said after three months of being relatively inactive, it is time for his players to start shaping up.
“They cleared us for conditioning, but we can’t use any football-specific equipment or get balls out,” Myricks said. “But you’ve got to think about it — the kids have been sitting on the couch or doing whatever for about three months, so conditioning is really an important phase to get them back into shape, make sure they can handle the heat and get acclimated to the sun. So we’re going to take all the advantages of that. We’ll put more football into it as we go.”
The Red Devils have nearly 80 athletes on the team, and with restrictions of 20 or less players and coaches per group, Myricks has split the team up into five groups for conditioning.
“We’re using both our facilities,” Myricks said. “We have our field house weight room and field, and then our weight room at the school and the turf field. So we’re using both facilities. Two groups come in from 7:45-9:45 a.m., one at the field house and one at the school. Then we have another two groups that come in after we clean and sanitize, from 10 a.m. to noon. And our last group of the day are our rising ninth graders. They come in from 12:15 — 2 p.m.
“We’ve had a really good turn out, averaging about 65 kids out of the 80 each day. Our parents are trusting us. We’ve put in a ton of cleaning and safety measures, to do our best to keep our kids safe.”
Guidelines include lots of cleaning, masks inside, and social distancing everywhere.
“Part of the guidelines are that in the weight rooms, the players wear masks and help clean and sanitize the equipment after they use it,” Myricks said. “Between each rotation and one kid touching a bar and transferring the bar to another, we spray the bar down and clean it with a disinfectant to make sure that everything is clean. We try to adhere to the best that we possibly can all the social distancing procedures, keeping our kids six feet apart inside and out. We’re not required to wear masks on the field, but we try to keep our spacing to make sure the kids are not close to each other during the conditioning.”
The Red Devils are coming off an 8-4 season and their sixth straight year of making it to the playoffs. While Myricks wants his players to be in shape whenever football begins again, he and his coaches have already been hard at work off the field and online as well.
“We’ve really done a lot of football over Zoom,” Myricks said. “It has changed the way we coach and a lot of it we like and we’re going to keep and stay with it for a long time. Our kids seem to have a better understanding of what we’re asking them to do. We’ve still got to run through it, but we’ll get to that.
“Our motto and what we’re telling them our kids and coaches is to do it right in June so that we can play in August. If we do it wrong now and something happens, there is a chance that we could lose the chance to play in August, and we don’t want that to happen, especially for our seniors.”
