JACKSON — Certified yoga instructor Amy Washington is offering free outdoor Community Yoga classes this summer and into the fall.
"I just want to get the community moving," she said at a recent yoga class. "Especially as we get older, it's important to stay active."
For now the class happens on the first Saturday of each month, at 8 a.m., “when people are coming into town for the Farmer’s Market,” she said.
Already teaching regularly at Jackson Presbyterian Church, Washington and church member Amy Fletcher thought a class on the grounds of the church would be fun and perhaps entice more people to try yoga as exercise.
Certified yoga instructor Linda Haag also offers a free chair yoga class Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Jackson United Methodist Church.
The chair yoga class "is a good workout for anyone," Haag said, "but the addition of a chair makes some of the yoga moves easier for some people. Anyone can do chair yoga."
”Depending on the weather, we want to continue the Community Yoga Class on the Presbyterian Church lawn into October, at least” Washington said.
Washington said that she will also be teaching a free outdoor yoga class at Dauset Trails, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m.
