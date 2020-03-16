With Flovilla Mayor Beth Burns calling it an "historic day," the Butts County community came out March 14 to support a Butts County family who lost their home and son to a fire. A record number of participants signed up for the Flovilla 5K and more than $5,200 was raised for the family.
The McNutt/Lockard family lost their home, located off Highway 42 just north of Flovilla, to a fire on Sunday, Jan. 26. The son, Aiden McNutt, 12, of Newton County, perished in the fire. His sister, Nevaeh Lockard, 17, a student at Jackson High School, was severely burned and is still recovering. Nevaeh, with her hands still bandaged, came out for the 5K with her mother, Carrie McNutt, and her mother's boyfriend, Shawn Wadsworth.
Mayor Burns said her 16-year-old son, Jacob Ogletree, was the catalyst behind the event. Jacob is a junior at Jackson High School and friends with Nevaeh. She said after he saw the devastation caused by the fire, he came home and told her he wanted to do something to raise money for Nevaeh and her family.
"For a 16-year-old to have the heart and want to reach out to help a fellow classmate and community member, to me that's huge, and I'm not saying that because he's my son," Burns said. "He thought about selling donuts to raise money. We brainstormed and I said we haven't done the 5K for the past couple of years, why can't we incorporate that and do it for a local family."
The family are not Flovilla residents, but are water customers of the city.
Flovilla sponsored a 5K from 2015 to 2017 to raise donations for the city's Relay For Life team, but did not hold a race in 2018 or 2019.
Burns said they were overwhelmed by the support of the Butts County community, with a total of 80 people registering to run, far exceeding the number of entrants for past races and for what they had originally estimated.
"It was very emotional to see the support we received from the citizens of Butts County," she said. "Not just Flovilla, but from the county itself.
"We may have had close to 50 participants in the past 5K's, but this year far exceeded our expectations," she said. "For Flovilla, 80 people registering is huge."
The event was co-sponsored by Love Thy Neighbor, a non-profit organization started by Carlos Duffy.
"I reached out to them to help with the preparations and set-up and volunteering the day of the race," Burns said. "They were instrumental in helping us get this organized. That's what their goal is, to help our community members."
Love Thy Neighbor started back in November, helping to feed homebound residents in Flovilla at Thanksgiving.
"We are a local entity made up of business leaders, ministers, and just citizens who came together to see how we can support the existing infrastructure of the community," Duffy said. "So that's what we did with the 5K, add the support to what Flovilla had already done. We're here to rally our community and to join forces with what already exists to make it a better place.
"It was a really good turnout," he continued. "We met with the family prior to it just to hear their story and see how we can get our community involved. The community responded with great support. I've been involved with the Alumni 5K at Jackson High School (Duffy graduated from JHS in 1993) and I think this one actually surpassed that one as a first event. It went very well and we are very pleased with the outcome."
The event also had special meaning for Flovilla's volunteer firefighters. Not only were they among the departments that responded to the house fire in January, but the Flovilla Fire Department is one of the top departments of their size when it comes to collecting donations in the Georgia Firefighters Association's annual Give Burns The Boot fund raising drive. Money from the drive is used to assist families like Nevaeh's stay close to her when she has to go back to the hospital for treatment.
Burns said volunteer firefighter John Eskew is relentless in seeking donations.
"John Eskew is the main volunteer firefighter who stands at the four-way stop on Higgins Road at Hwy. 16 collecting money for the boot drive," she said. "He's there from sunup to sundown, collecting money as much as he can.
"So it kind of touched hearts for us because this is one of our water customers and the reason why our volunteer firefighters are doing this. They are participating in the boot drive to help victims such as one of our own. Pluse, Bill Langston, who won the 5K, is one of our volunteer firefighters as well, so it all tied in together and made the day even more special."
At the end of the race, Mayor Burns presented Nevaeh and her family with a check for $5,285, and said afterwards that more donations are still coming in and will also go to the family when they arrive.
Nevaeh said she was so touched by the support from everybody, and her mom said they really appreciated the financial support since they had lost everything. Wadsworth added that he was very move by everyone caring. All three said they want to find a house in Flovilla to live in.
