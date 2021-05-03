For the second year in a row, the city of Flovilla and the non-profit Love Thy Neighbor sponsored a 5K race to support a local family struck by tragedy. The race Saturday morning attracted 258 registered runners and raised more than $10,800 for Chris Head and his family.
Head is the Butts County Recreation Department coach seriously injured when he was shot in the neck on Sunday, Mar. 14 while trying to break up a fight outside the Franklin Street gym. While Head is still recovering, he and his family were present Saturday for the race.
The first Flovilla 5K last year was for the McNutt/Lockard family, who lost their home and 12-year-old son, Aiden McNutt, to a fire in January 2020, with his sister Nevaeh Lockard, being severely burned. The race attracted 80 runners and raised $5,285 for the family,
The number of runners in this year's race more than tripled to 258, and the donations more than doubled to $10,842, with more donations still coming. Flovilla Mayor Beth Burns said the Flovilla and Butts County community is great and, "When times get rough and things are bad, this is what happens."
"I asked our local community leaders to show up here today to show solidarity and the fact that while we might not be able to do anything about the violent activity as far as taking action, outside of doing something like this in our community, but we all stand together as leaders," Burns said. "Whether it is business, political or church, we all stand together and this shows it right here."
Carlos Duffey, the founder of Love Thy Neighbor and also We Run Jackson, said the race is the community's show of love and support for the Head family and an opportunity for the community to come together.
"You don't have to be an expert to save your community, you just have to care enough to do something," Duffey said. "This is our care. We care to come together, we care to show that we're not going to accept violence in our community, we're not going to accept people being divided in our community, we're all going to come together to lead together and win together."
Awards were given to the top three male and female winners.
Bill Langston was the first runner to cross the finish line with a time of 22:08. He was followed by James Brewer with a time of 23:30, and Lee Vaughn with a time of 23:48.
Ashley Feistkorn was the first female runner to finish with a time of 27:27. Aimee Vaughn was second with a time of 27:30; and Tatum Rivers was third with a time of 29:11.
Following the awards presentation, Chris Head told the crowd that it is amazing to see the way the community has come out and supported him and his family, and that he plans to work with the youth who were involved in the shooting.
"My goal is to reach out to these kids with these guns and figure out how can we solve these problems," Head said. "I actually talked to two of them already. We're going to take them out, eat some pizza, some wings, and somebody has got to be a leader. So you all pray for me and making that happen."
Following the check presentation, Mayor Burns thanked Head for the impact he has made on so many young men in the community through coaching football.
"I'm grateful that you are here - God is good," Burns said. "I'm thankful that you were where you were when it happened, because through the tragedy, there's triumph. While you're going through your recovery, there are so many lives out here that have been affected in a positive way."
