The Concerned Clergy of Butts County is calling on residents of Jackson and Butts County to join them for a community prayer vigil called “Remembering the Victims of Violence and Praying for a Safer Community. The candlelight vigil will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 on the campus of the old Henderson High School, 181 North Mulberry Street in Jackson.
Pastor Dee Sidney of Greater Bethel Community Church, a member of the CCBC, said it is time for pastors and people to come together to offer up prayers for the community and to denounce the increase in violence in Jackson and Butts County in the past two years.
“We believe that prayer still works for our community and we just want to make sure that we publicly denounce violence and all aspects and forms, whether it is physical, domestic, or gun violence, or all types of violence,” said Sidney. “We just want to stand collectively together with our community, the community stakeholders, the youth of our community, law enforcement, elected officials, clergy, private and public business owners, we just want to take a collective stance against violence.”
During the vigil, candles will be lit and those who have been killed or injured by violence will be remembered.
“If there is a family member of the victims present and they want to speak or call our their names in remembrance during that time,” Sidney said, “we’ll have a time for that.”
Pastor Poleon Griffin of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Fincherville, a member of the CCBC and the Jackson-Butts County NAACP, said he and the other pastors feel a deep concern on several levels.
“Number one, we’re very concerned about the spike in violence among our youth and just crime in general in the community in the city of Jackson,” he said. Two, we’re also very concerned about our youth. What is happening with crime and our youth, and how it is destabilizing the community at well. And then thirdly, the concern about the families that are affected. Concern about the mothers who’ve lost children, siblings losing their siblings, the trauma put upon school systems, and all those types of things, the police department, and all the other affected people in the community as a result of this crime.”
“Case in point,” Griffin added, “back in May when the Pepperton shooting occurred, that was on (JHS) graduation night, which was a joyous occasion. Loved ones and families were there to celebrate the achievements of their children, only to be ended with this violence less than a mile away. That just upended the tranquility of the community.
“And not just that. The young lady that recently got shot in Jenkinsburg. Chris Head at the gym (in March), working as a mentor and coach and trying to help develop our youth, and to have this type of violence come up and interrupt something that’s good and more importantly, cause harm and danger and injury to him, which affected his family.
“I think as ministers and pastors we need to stand up, because we don’t think that we are doing enough to stand with the victims,” Griffin continued. “We’re not doing enough to speak out against the crimes, and we’re not doing enough to help culture our children. At this point we’re drawing a line in the sand and saying enough is enough. I really challenged our group of ministers not to just talk about people, but to talk to them and engage them.”
Griffin said it is not enough to exchange platitudes, condemn what has happened, and offer condolences, because nothing changes.
“I think it is because we’re not soliciting the help of those really affected, not that mother, that sister, that brother, that wife, we’re not reaching out to them,” he said. “On the national stage, when we look at the Al Sharptons, when we look at the attorney (Benjamin) Crump, and their different levels, they’re able to make, I would think, a little more headway than we because when you see them they are there with the victims, they are there with them in prayer. Our president, Joe Biden, he went and sat down with the victims. And if change is going to occur, it is going to occur with the people who have got the pain.
“This is a great opportunity for us to not only build the community, but maintain the community that’s healthy to bring up our children. So we’re coming together to stand with those victims, the affected families, to reaffirm law enforcement, to let those mothers and wives and children know that we hear you and feel your pain, and we’re here to help you do something about it,” Griffin said. “We know that as ministers we can’t just do the change ourselves. We need their help. We need to put the faces on it and humanize the people that were slain and injured. We need to let people know that these were real people with feelings and dreams and hopes and all those things that are gone at the blast of someone’s bullet and violence. That’s what it is all about.”
