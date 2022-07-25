After 36 years in the communications business, Larry Stanford has retired. He plans to travel, play pickleball, and sing karaoke at Southern Roots on the square in McDonough. He will also continue to write a few stories as a contributing writer for the Jackson Progress-Argus.
Stanford has moved to Griffin, but still considers Jackson a special place.
“I fell in love with Jackson when I first came to the JPA in 1993," said Stanford. "I grew up in Decatur before it became so urbanized. I could walk or ride my bicycle to downtown Decatur to go to a store or to the movies, and Jackson had (and still has) that same feel to it.
“I also like that it feels like I know everyone in Jackson, and everyone knows me. You don't get that feeling in bigger towns,” he added.
According to Lisa Durden at the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, everyone knows Stanford because, “He works night and day, camera in hand, covering everything.”
Former Jackson High School Principal Will Ruston said, “Larry was our partner in educating our students. He covered all events, not just sports. He covered soccer, basketball, baseball, football, volleyball, softball — yes —and with great pictures, but he was also at our plays, science fairs and awards banquets. Anything that involved students. We will miss him and his work ethic.”
Stanford graduated from Shorter College with a B.A. degree in communications, poised for a radio career. But he almost gave it all up for a more lucrative career in his family’s architectural hardware business.
“I worked WSB radio nights and on weekends from 1980-1982. I covered the Carter/Reagan presidential race, the George Busbee/Joe Frank Harris gubernatorial race, SnowJam ’82, a little bit of the Braves, Hawks and Falcons, and the weekend searches for the missing and murdered Atlanta children. And I was still doing retail hardware, five days a week.”
He started his long career in print journalism at the Henry Herald as a sports reporter, again part-time and still holding on to the hardware job. At the Herald he learned photography and fell in love with the process from taking the shots to developing them. In 1986, he was offered the full-time job of sports editor at the Herald. At that time Henry County sports included covering the frequent races at what is now Atlanta Motor Speedway. However, it also included what was no surprise to the young journalist, a $5,000 cut in pay.
According to Stanford, “My (then) wife Becky knew I wasn’t happy at the store and loved what I was doing at the paper and encouraged me to do what would make me happy. Musician Marc Anthony is credited with saying, 'If you do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life.' I love journalism. It is never the same thing every day — there is always a new story out there.”
“Journalists, especially those who work for small community newspapers, don't do it for the money; they do it because they love it,” Stanford said.
In the last few years, Stanford has earned eight First Place awards from the Georgia Press Association. He has also won numerous second and third place recognitions, in both writing and photography.
Looking back over his career, Stanford said, “I credit Brad Ashmore and Joe Hiett at the Henry Herald and Herman Cawthon at the Jackson Progress-Argus for guiding and teaching me how to be a good community newspaperman. Alice Queen at the Rockdale/Newton Citizen kept me from veering too far off that path,”
And the fact that he was a “good community newspaperman,” is borne out by those who worked with him.
“I’ve always found Larry to be fair and balanced in his approach to government news, willing to understand all viewpoints rather than report news based solely on what he may see," said Deputy Butts County Manager Michael Brewer. "It’s always easy for news media to take the path of least resistance or the path that paints local government news in the light of what might sell the most newspapers. Larry avoids that path, preferring instead to get the whole story and to learn the facts behind the matter, which means that the public is better informed and can draw conclusions based on having whole information and not just the interesting parts.”
Former Jackson mayor Kay Pippin added, “During the two decades I had the pleasure of working with Larry Stanford, his news stories were always fact based and truthful. Larry cared more about people than the news story he was working on, that’s why he is an icon in community journalism.”
Pippin worked with Stanford for 11 years in Henry County when she was president of the Chamber of Commerce and eight years as mayor of Jackson.
“I enjoy getting the story, doing the research, and putting the information together in such a way that readers will understand what is going on. I also enjoy taking photographs that will help explain a story. But right now, my primary focus is enjoying life and spending time with my family,” Stanford said.
Stanford has a new love in his life, two children, and five grandchildren.
Pippin spoke for many Jackson Progress-Argus readers when she said, “Thank you Larry. We will miss your presence and you integrity.”
Stanford can no longer be reached at the JPA office, but he said, he will “be around.”
