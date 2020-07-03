DSC_3493.JPG
Volunteers pack groceries into a car while in the background other citizens wait their turn in line. The drive-through food giveaway goes on until 2 p.m. today at the Butts County Recreation Center.

 Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

The Outrageous Love Foundation, Inc. and People Help Exchange, Inc. are holding a Community Drive-Through Food Giveaway today, July 3, until 2 p.m., at the Butts County Parks and Recreation, 576 Earnest Biles Drive in Jackson.

Truckloads of items ranging from fresh milk to food to cleaning supplies are being given away to those in need.

The food giveaway is open to everyone. Those taking part are asked to remain in your vehicles. Volunteers will provide you with a box of food and essential items. Supplies are available on a first-come first-serve basis.

