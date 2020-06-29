The Outrageous Love Foundation Inc. and People Help Exchange Inc. will hold a Community Drive-Through Food Giveaway on Friday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Butts County Parks and Recreation, 576 Earnest Biles Drive in Jackson.
The food giveaway is open to everyone. Those taking part are asked to remain in your vehicles. Volunteers will provide you with a box of food and essential items. Supplies are available on a first-come first-serve basis.
Outrageous Love is a non-profit organization formed by retired Army veteran Cassandra Eusery to provide support and assistance for military veterans. It is housed at the Life Enrichment Team office at 151 N. Mimosa Lane in Jackson. Call 678-973-75584 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.