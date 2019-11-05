Butts County commissioners could vote next month to begin the process of increasing the county's hotel-motel tax, with a further increase on the horizon once next year's state legislative session convenes.
Commissioners discussed the possible increase during a workshop session Monday.
The county's current hotel-motel tax, charged on the cost of lodging accommodations, is 3%. Butts County Attorney Ben Vaughn told commissioners on Monday they could, by approving an ordinance, raise it to up to 5%. He noted, however, that once the tax is raised above 3%, a portion of the proceeds must be dedicated to and spent on tourism, convention and trade show purposes.
Vaughn said in raising the tax above 5%, commissioners must additionally identify specific projects to which to dedicate the money, and get approval of the state Legislature in the form of a local act.
Butts County Administrator Steve Layson recommended the board pursue raising the tax to the maximum 8%, noting the possibility of additional revenue as future hotel and motel projects are constructed.
Deputy County Administrator J. Michael Brewer said the tax revenue could also help sustain operations of the historic Butts County Courthouse on the square in Jackson, which will house the Butts County Chamber of Commerce and welcome center once ongoing renovations are complete.
"This typically will not be paid by Butts County citizens," Layson said. "It'll be paid by people traveling through."
Commissioners took no action on the tax Monday, but are expected to discuss it again during the board's December meeting.
In other business Monday, the board:
• Heard a presentation on the possible donation of 155 acres of land near Ga. Highway 42 and Bunch Road. Developer Zip Hinton is proposing to develop a truck parking facility on a portion of a roughly 279-acre tract, with 124 acres for his project and 155 acres left over. His attorney, Tim Haley, said Hinton will seek a rezoning of the property, and will have to retain ownership of the entire 279-acre tract for 12 months, but would like to ultimately donate the unused portion to the county.
• Recognized a number of senior citizen athletes who recently competed in and medaled in the Georgia Golden Olympics.
• Approved the rezoning of 1.1 acres off Keys Ferry Road for a single-family house.
• Approved an alcohol sales license for the JP Travel Center under construction at Ga. Highway 16 and Interstate 75.
• Approved a $72,789 bid by Nocwing of Griffin to replace 50 desktop and laptop computers.
• Approved a $629,481 bid by Piedmont Paving to pave Isaac Head Road.
• Approved a plan to allow two developers near the Ga. Highway 16 interchange at I-75 — Jones Petroleum and Liberty Property Trust — to make improvements to Midway Road. The agreement establishes a credit of up to $200,000 off future impact fees in exchange for the work.