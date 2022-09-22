DonCookbrick.jpeg

Jackson City Councilman Don Cook displays a sample of the bricks that will become commemorative bricks in the pocket park on the square. The bricks can be purchased for $100 each at Jackson City Hall.

 Staff Photo: Sharon Dowdy Cruse

JACKSON — Commemorative bricks are now being sold for Jackson’s pocket park on the square.

The bricks cost $100 each or two can be purchased for $150. Each brick can be engraved with up to three lines of text, 20 characters per line.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.