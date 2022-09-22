JACKSON — Commemorative bricks are now being sold for Jackson’s pocket park on the square.
The bricks cost $100 each or two can be purchased for $150. Each brick can be engraved with up to three lines of text, 20 characters per line.
The pocket park on the square is being built on the former site of the Fuqua Building on Second Street. Plans are to turn the space into an open-air passive park with a walkway, benches and tables. City officials hope the park will be completed by early November.
The idea to sell commemorative bricks came from Jackson City Councilman Don Cook, who sold the first four bricks. “I got one for each of my parents, myself and my wife,” he said. “I think it’s going to be cool.”
Thirty-five thousand bricks will be needed to complete the project, and the city’s goal is for 300 of those to be commemorative bricks, said Jackson City Manager Sylvia Reddic.
“The square is always full of activity on Friday nights and Saturdays, and the park will be a great addition,” said Councilman Theodore Patterson.
The idea to turn the spot into a passive park began under former mayor Kay Pippin. Similar parks can be found in downtown Locust Grove and Griffin.
To order a commemorative brick in the park, call Jackson City Hall at 770-775-7535 or download an order form on the city’s website at cityofjacksonga.com.
